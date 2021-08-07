Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 12.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 41.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 23,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.20.

TRI opened at $112.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

