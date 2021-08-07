Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 2,499 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,080,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,608,000 after acquiring an additional 123,172 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,412 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,800 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,342,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,934,000 after acquiring an additional 307,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,562,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after acquiring an additional 315,953 shares during the last quarter.

GDX opened at $33.24 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

