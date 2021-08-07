Mimecast Limited Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mimecast in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 6.94%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MIME. Stephens upped their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.47.

Mimecast stock opened at $58.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 106.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mimecast has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $59.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,524,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mimecast by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,319.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,632. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

