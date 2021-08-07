Millennium Management LLC Sells 708,528 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 70.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 708,528 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.04. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,462 shares of company stock worth $510,129 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

