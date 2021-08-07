Millennium Management LLC Sells 506,438 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 506,438 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of The Chemours worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $188,634.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,005 shares of company stock worth $1,638,024. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of CC opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. Equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

