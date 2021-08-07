Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 450,087 RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 450,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,301.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

