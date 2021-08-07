Millennium Management LLC Acquires 89,052 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1,215.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,377 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,052 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.39.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

