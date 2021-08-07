Millennium Management LLC Acquires 3,664 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of Domo worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Domo by 113.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.47. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.