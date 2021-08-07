Millennium Management LLC Acquires 1,931 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 233.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cable One by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

NYSE CABO opened at $1,968.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,874.22. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 22.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,146.63.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.