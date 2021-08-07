Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Director Walter G. Reinhard Sells 300 Shares

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $33,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Walter G. Reinhard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of Middlesex Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00.

MSEX opened at $108.45 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.24.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 40.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1,060.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

