Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Welch & Forbes LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909,173 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $246,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,630,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,549,669 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,679,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,069 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $289.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $290.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

