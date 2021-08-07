Microgen (LON:MCGN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 367.50 ($4.80). Microgen shares last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.80), with a volume of 26,257 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 367.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £224.83 million and a PE ratio of 17.09.

About Microgen (LON:MCGN)

Microgen plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.

