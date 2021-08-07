Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $2.13. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.17.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $149.73 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.80.

Microchip Technology shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

