Microchip Technology Incorporated Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Microchip Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MCHP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $149.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.437 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,363,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

