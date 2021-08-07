MicroBitcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $29.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $479,848.74 and $29.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001947 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006168 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00079695 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

