Michael W. West Sells 25,000 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,631,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $486.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRNS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

