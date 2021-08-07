MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.45.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after buying an additional 2,722,757 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after buying an additional 2,440,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 302.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,716,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,844,000 after buying an additional 1,289,792 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $36,184,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $33,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

