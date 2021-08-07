MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.52. 48,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,207. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $81.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

