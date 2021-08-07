Metromile (MILE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. On average, analysts expect Metromile to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MILE stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50. Metromile has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Metromile in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

