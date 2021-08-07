MetLife (NYSE:MET) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife stock opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.42.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.