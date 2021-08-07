MetaHash Trading Up 8.8% This Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $33.65 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00123424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00154316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,840.51 or 0.99711779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.86 or 0.00805001 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,881,693,079 coins and its circulating supply is 2,711,787,036 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

