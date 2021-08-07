Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Trading Up 11.8%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s stock price was up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 10,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 525,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRSN shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

The company has a market cap of $860.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,423 shares of company stock valued at $826,342. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

