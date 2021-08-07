Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at $453,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $249,936.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,777.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,423 shares of company stock worth $826,342 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $125,000.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

