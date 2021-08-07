Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.Meritor also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.45 EPS.

Shares of MTOR stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 2.07.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. raised Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.14.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

