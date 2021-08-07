Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.Meritor also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.45 EPS.
Shares of MTOR stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 2.07.
Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Meritor
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
Further Reading: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.