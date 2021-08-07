Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,973 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 396.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $123.88 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.86 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYND. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.59.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $269,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,192 shares of company stock worth $14,537,788 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

