Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 567 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $416.48 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.18 and a 52 week high of $417.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

