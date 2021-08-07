Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 260.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 755.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter.

SCHK opened at $43.95 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.74.

