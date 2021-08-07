Mercury Systems, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercury Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRCY. Truist cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Shares of MRCY opened at $55.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.57.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 6.71%.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

