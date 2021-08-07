Merculet Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $209,915.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $209,915.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00047133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00141401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00156870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,035.82 or 1.00390307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.74 or 0.00815836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,171,294 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.