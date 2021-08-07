Membrana (MBN) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Membrana has a total market capitalization of $365,273.51 and approximately $11,175.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Membrana has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Membrana coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00055262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.59 or 0.00856166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00100355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00041037 BTC.

About Membrana

MBN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 376,332,936 coins. Membrana’s official website is membrana.io . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana

Membrana Coin Trading

