MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of MeiraGTx worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $62,461.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,320,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,864,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $39,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,041.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,862 shares of company stock valued at $343,955. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

MGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $14.97 on Friday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a market cap of $662.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.31.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 413.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.