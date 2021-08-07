Meggitt’s (MEGGF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $6.40 price objective on shares of Meggitt and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Meggitt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Meggitt has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Shares of MEGGF opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Meggitt has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.99.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

