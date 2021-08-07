Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target Raised to GBX 800

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 491 ($6.41) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Meggitt to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. restated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 597.50 ($7.81).

Get Meggitt alerts:

Meggitt stock opened at GBX 717 ($9.37) on Wednesday. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 758 ($9.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 493.04.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.