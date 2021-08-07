Megacoin (MEC) Price Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $288,697.78 and $6.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00348015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000646 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,605,648 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

