Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Up 11.6%

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) shot up 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.52 and last traded at C$9.35. 131,352 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 65,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on DR. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Medical Facilities to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Medical Facilities from C$7.75 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$259.74 million and a PE ratio of 56.04.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.56%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

