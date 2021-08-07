MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. MDU Resources Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.00-$2.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MDU traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

