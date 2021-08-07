McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $261.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $237.00 to $261.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.88.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK stock opened at $199.93 on Thursday. McKesson has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McKesson will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,885 shares of company stock worth $6,010,716 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,161,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.