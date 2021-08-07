McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 4.6% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $33,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,214. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.54 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

