Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 542 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Argus increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,572,685 shares of company stock valued at $227,589,751. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,692,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.67. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

