Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.8% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $56,000.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $86.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,329,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,450. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.04. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

