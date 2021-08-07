Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,686,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,719,000.

VTI traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $228.87. 2,343,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,091. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $229.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

