Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 874 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,677 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 7,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.59. 18,386,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,601,654. The firm has a market cap of $234.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

