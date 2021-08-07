Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,741 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

