Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 10,077 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.0% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $101.95. 6,475,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,411,080. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.11. The stock has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

