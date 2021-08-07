Matthew Derella Sells 18,382 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $67.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,370,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,825,143. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.70. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Twitter by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,125,000 after buying an additional 28,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $1,819,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

