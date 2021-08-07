Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $3.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.15.

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.16. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $25,340.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $25,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,480 shares of company stock worth $124,067 over the last ninety days. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,549,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 477,972 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 614,747 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 403,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 391.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 209,117 shares in the last quarter. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

