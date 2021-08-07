Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $649.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,573. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $85.47 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.90.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

