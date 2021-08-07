MarketPeak Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One MarketPeak coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00055663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00864164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00099922 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00041053 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

