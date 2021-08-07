Mariana Garavaglia Sells 10,416 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,245,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $1,141,218.75.

On Friday, May 14th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 13,478 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $594,649.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,274,918.40.

On Monday, June 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,145,760.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,052,531.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $2,367,825.84.

On Monday, May 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.76 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.50 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after buying an additional 4,106,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,327,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. Argus cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital lowered Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

