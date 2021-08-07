Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at CIBC

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, July 9th.

MFI traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.91. 414,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,594. The company has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.58. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$23.20 and a 1 year high of C$30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5825966 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently 50.11%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

